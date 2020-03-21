Willian Willing to Play Out Chelsea FC Deal for Free

As Coolio wrapped in his early ’90s hit song 1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New), “if hip-hop didn’t pay, I’d rap for free.” Chelsea winger Willian expressed similar sentiment this week saying that he wants to finish this season, and with it his contract out with the club.
The coronavirus pandemic has pretty much halted football worldwide, with the Premier League off until April 30, with many experts and insiders believing a further postponement will take effect as that date draws nearer. Willian has a contract which expires at the end of this season, but with the completion of the campaigbn being delayed so long, his deal could expire before the full slate of matches are done.
“I want to finish the (season) and be loyal to the club, like they did with me,” the Brazilian said while on isolation during an interview with Esporte Interativo.
“As always, I am ready to give the best for my team, whatever my contractual situation, even for free.”
Willian, along with the rest of his Chelsea teammates, are in quarantine after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus. Although Mason Mount took a lot of heat for breaking quarantine to play five-a-side in a London park. The Blues are finding interesting ways to keep their minds occupied during these unprecedented times.
Christian Pulisic saw one of his ball trick fails go global all around the internet while Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori are excelling with the Stay at Home Challenge.
