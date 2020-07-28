Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Willian, Kai Havertz

Thus far, Chelsea FC are the only team to really make a splash in the transfer window thus far, signing striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. The German joins Hakim Ziyech who was signed in the winter window on an agreement to join the team next season.
And the Blues are not done making moves that will further strengthen their already formidable attacking third. Some major transfer news today that relates to current winger Willian and Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz.
We start with the Brazilian, who’s out of contract after the FA Cup final on Saturday. According to Sky Sports, a “breakthrough” has been reached in negotiations between his camp and the club. The sticking point has been the 31-year-old wanting a three year extension while the club prefers to opt for just two seasons more.
If Willian stays, it will be a blow to former manager Jose Mourinho, who sought a reunion with him at Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal and Barcelona, among other clubs are also said to be keen and ready to move should he hit the open market and be available on a free.
Getting to Kai Havertz, last we checked in, Chelsea were opening up talks with Bayer on moving towards an agreement on a transfer fee. According to ESPN, the Bundesliga side is looking for €90 million in exchange for their prized asset. Meanwhile Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano quotes a different price.
Official talks started between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen for Havertz.
Chelsea want to complete the deal soon but would pay €80m fee only including add ons. Talks on to find an agreement. Personal terms agreed weeks ago. Kai is waiting. ? #CFC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2020
There seem to be a widespread consensus that personal terms have been reached, and the German wants to move to southwest London. Obviously, Stamford Bridge wants him badly too. But Leverkusen won’t let him go unless they can fully cash in.
Havertz is a man in high demand this past spring and summer, but it looks like his destination has been determined, and it’s more a matter of when than if he makes the move.
