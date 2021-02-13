No opposing player has scored on Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over, and that defensive prowess has them climbing staright up the table. They host Newcastle United on Monday night in a match that would see them surpass Liverpool to go top four with a result.
As for the Magpies, their main aim here is to try and keep on accumulating points wherever they can so that they remain in the table’s safety zone.
Newcastle United at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kickoff: 8pm GMT Monday Feb 15, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United: go here
PL Form: Chelsea WWWDL Newcastle United WLWLL
PL Position: Chelsea 5th, 39 pts Newcastle United 17th, 25 pts
Odds: Chelsea 1/4 Draw 6/1 Newcastle United 13/1
Referee: Peter Bankes
Team News for Both Sides
Injuries are a big reason why the Geordies are down so low in the table, and that situation won’t be alleviating too much, any time soon. Striker Callum Wilson (hamstring) and defenders Fabian Schar (knee) and Javier Manquillo (ankle) are all expected to be sidelined for several weeks yet.
Additionally, defenders Jamaal Lascelles (thigh issue) and Federico Fernandez (muscular issue/thigh problem) face late fitness tests. However, Ciaran Clark is back available after having missed the 3-2 win over Southampton due to family issues.
Elsewhere midfielder Jeff Hendrick is suspended after getting sent off in the Saints win.
Flipping over to Chelsea, the two German forwards who came over in the summer are both doubts, although Timo Werner has a better chance than not to feature in this one. He’s battling a dead leg while Kai Havertz is dealing with an unspecified knock.
Additionally, Thiago Silva remains out with thigh issue.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind