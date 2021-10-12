Chelsea Forwards Werner, Havertz Help Germany Secure WC Berth

You knew Germany was going to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but now it’s official, thanks in large part to two Chelsea forwards. Timo Werner, who scored a very rare goal for club right before the international break, bagged a brace tonight as Deutchsland routed Macedonia 4-0 in World Cup Qualifiers.
Kai Havertz added a goal, with Jamal Musiala completing the scoring for Die Mannschaft, who automatically go through to Qatar 2022, as winners of their group. It was a big moment for Timo Werner, who certainly has not had too many in a blue shirt.
Hansi Flick, who succeeded Joachim Low as German national team manager earlier this year had a lot of praise for his team after the match:
“From the result it was perfect. We got what we wanted, qualified as quickly as possible and we now have five wins in a row.
“Again the attitude was right. Compliments to the team. They did not ease off. The first half was a bit wild and we lacked a bit of precision. But we kept at it.
“We can be satisfied.”
Werner has now scored in four of the five matches in which Flick has been in charge. Germany is looking to make amends for their last World Cup appearance, which ended in disaster as they didn’t even reach the knockout round.
Of course, they did win it all in the previous Cup (2014).
“It was difficult at the start but it was good we did not concede a goal,” Werner said after the match
“We know that if we push and attack over 90 minutes then it is only a matter of time until we score. After the lead it was easier for us.”
As for Chelsea, they’ll next take on Brentford FC, in a London derby, on Saturday.
