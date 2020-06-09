Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Timo Werner, Nathan Ake, Ben Chilwell

Chelsea will recommence their season with an away fixture at Aston Villa on Sunday June 21. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer talk items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Chelsea related rumor mill is talking about in cyberspace on this Sunday. For our Chelsea restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here.
Although it’s not official as of yet, Stamford Bridge got the summer transfer window started by signing striker Timo Werner of RB Leipzig. And making that move is a real statement of intent, says the legendary Alan Shearer.
Werner, 24, has 25 goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga this season, and his acquisition, once finally confirmed, will definitely signal the beginning of Frank Lampard’s roster reshaping. Liverpool had been the strong favorites all along to grab the German international, so why didn’t they get it done?
Elsewhere, Nathan Ake coming back to the bridge? The club wants it to happen, according to the Guardian. The 25-year-old Dutch centreback wasa first loaned out AFC Bournemouth, before then joining on permanent terms, for a deal worth somewhere in the neighborhood of £20 million.
While Ake had a sporadic career at Chelsea, unable to find regular first team football, he revitalized his career at Dean Court. He’s been solid over a three season span, and thus perhaps now will be the right time for his return.
Finally, Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell is a long time transfer target of Chelsea’s, but there has been some concern, for some time that the price tag might just be too high.
Well, the asking price is certainly not going to come down given this bit of news- Manchester City are now joining the hunt for the 23-year-old, reports The Telegraph. It is thought that Leicester will demand about 60 million pounds for their highly sought after defender.
