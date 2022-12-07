On the pitch, England versus France, in the 2022 World Cup Quarterfinal, is a clash of two bitter rivals that came to this tournament to win it.

Anything less than lifting Jules Rimet is a failure for these two countries. Off-the-pitch, this match-up has been referred to as Colonizer Clasico, or the Colonizer Cup by users of social media. And yes, anybody with a basic knowledge of world history will find those labels appropriate.

Although allies today, as they have been for well over a century, these two countries have quite a history of acrimony. Centuries of warfare, as competition for colonization ran rampant between these two nations. But that’s the past. Saturday is not about building or maintaining imperial concerns.

It’s about booking a place at the semifinals in Qatar. Time to preview God Save the King versus La Marseillaise, a match that could easily serve as a final at this World Cup.

World Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Kickoff: 1pm CST, Saturday Dec. 10

World Cup Highest Finish: England 1st, 1966 France 1st, 1998, 2018

Previous World Cup appearances: England 15 France 15

FIFA Ranking England 5 France 4

Team News for Both Sides

Both squads head to the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in a state of full fitness. However, England have seen two players leave the squad due to personal/family reasons. Raheem Sterling’s family reported a burglary over the weekend after discovering some valuables, including jewelry had been stolen.

The Chelsea forward left England’s camp in Qatar and returned to the UK ahead of their last-16 win over Senegal. Police have arrested two individuals that they believe could be connected to the break-in, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Sterling could still return to the team in time for this game, but it is more likely he misses out here.

The other absentee, Ben White, left for undisclosed personal reasons, and it has been reported that he won’t be joining up with Arsenal for the Dubai Super Cup (a pair of friendlies and warm weather training in the Middle East) either.

No more details have been reported on his situation.

Key Matchup

Kylian Mbappe is showing us at this World Cup why he thinks he can be an entitled diva at his club. He’s just that elite. Given how young Mbappe is, he looks poised to rewrite the WC scoring record book.

It will be interesting to see how Harry Maguire, John Stones and company stop, or at least contain him.

Prediction

Really want to say that it is coming home for Christmas, but I am not feeling that. France is just too tough, and they move on here to the final four, with a 2-1 win.

