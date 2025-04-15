Chelsea Team News, Starting Lineup Prediction vs Legia Warsaw

Chelsea FC welcome in Legia Warsaw on Thursday for the second leg of UECL quarterfinal tie that is already done and dusted. The team from the Polish capital does not have much a chance of turning this tie around, especially considering that they would need to do it on the road.

So with that in mind, Blues boss Enzo Maresca will field a weakened side, filled with reserves and kids.

UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

Chelsea FC vs Legia Warsaw

Aggregate: Chelsea leads 3-0

Kickoff: Thurs. April 17, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Team News vs Legia Warsaw

No changes here- Romeo Lavia (Lord only knows when he’ll play again, or even if he’ll play again this season), Wesley Fofana, Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman remain out injured. Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended.

So let’s get to the lineup projection, as the Blues look to just play out the string here and make sure no one gets hurt.

Chelsea Starting Lineup Prediction vs Legia Warsaw

Filip Jorgensen; Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Rak-Sakyi; Reece James, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Amougou; Tyrique George, Christopher Nkunku, Shim Mheuka

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

