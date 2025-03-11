Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs FC Copenhagen

Chelsea are in a good position to advance to the UECL round of eight, but they still have plenty of work to do on Thursday versus FC Copenhagen. Obviously, being a goal up on aggregate, heading home, is a good place to be.

Now Enzo Maresca’s men just need to finish the job, close the deal, kill off the tie- pick your cliche.

Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2 of 2

Chelsea vs FC Copenhagen

Aggregate: Chelsea leads 2-1

Kickoff: Thurs. Mar. 13, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

FC Copenhagen are no pushover, so Maresca will make sure that his side treats this match like it’s a cup final. This despite the fact that this is the third tier UEFA competition.

So the Italian will no doubt pick the strongest side that he has at his disposal.

Here is what we think that looks like.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at FC Copenhagen

Filip Jorgensen; Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku; Pedro Neto

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories