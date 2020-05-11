Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Van de Beek, Pedro, Willian

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and starting this Saturday, Germany, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League making a mid-June return, and with that in mind, a possible resumption of team training in the next week or so.
However, there are still plenty of questions when it comes to Project Restart. Until we get there, we still have plenty of transfer talk to cover, as transfer rumors are one thing can survive anything. So let’s take a spin through the Chelsea FC transfer rumor mill community in cyberspace.
For part one of today’s Chelsea transfer rumors, go to this link.
We start in the Dutch Eredivisie (who have ended their season) with Ajax Chief Executive Edwin van der Saar, who’s confirmed that midfielder Donny Van de Beek will be cleared to depart this summer, but only at the right price.
“Last year, we made verbal agreements with [Andre] Onana, [Nicolas] Tagliafico and Van de Beek to stay another season, and then we look to help each other and find the next step in their careers,” said Van der Saar.
“Nothing has changed. There won’t be a 50 per cent discount. The clubs can forget about that.”
Of course there won’t be a price discount! Not when Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur among others are set to be keen, and thus prepared to give Chelsea a run for their money. Additionally, Manchester United have reportedly been after the Dutch midfielder for quite some time.
Elsewhere, Blues winger Pedro is out of contract at the end of this season, and it appears his stint with the club will soon be over. He’s been urged to cross the pond and join Major League Soccer in the United States, and at this point in his career that’s not such a bad idea.
As the Spain international nears his 33rd birthday, former Blues midfielder and ESPN pundit Craig Burley thinks it’s a great idea for Burley to join MLS.
However, he’s hoping to stay, and possibly get a two year extension. More via SB Nation’s “We Ain’t Got No History.”
Finally, we cover another winger who is out of contract in the summer, also known by just one name, Willian. The Brazilian is coming off a very strong season, and he’ll have plenty of possible suitors, including the north London duo of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
One of those clubs, the Gunners are said to be offering him a three year deal.
According to the Daily Mail, Willian is said to be strongly considering it.
