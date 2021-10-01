USMNT Roster Announced: Pulisic, Reyna Out, McKennie Back

Gregg Berhalter has announced a 27-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Jamaica, Panama, and Costa Rica.
Conspicuous by his absence is Captain America himself Christian Pulisic, who once again finds himself in the medical room rather than on the pitch —much to the chagrin of the USMNT staff and fans alike. He is still suffering from the ankle injury that saw him unable to finish last month’s fixture against Honduras.
US Head Coach Berhalter announced that Pulisic and Gio Reyna wouldn’t be on the roster, but the door is not completely closed to a late call-up. Although, a late call-up is unlikely due to the fact that Pulisic still hasn’t returned to full training with club side Chelsea.
Elsewhere, there was a return for Weston McKennie who made headlines last international break when he was sent home for breaking COVID-19 team protocol. He has been welcomed back into the fold, but curiously the trio of McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Christian Pulisic still have not appeared for the USMNT together in any game.
There are several future stars included in the October roster. Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, and Matthew Hoppe all find spots in the squad this time around.
MLS players are featured heavily once again in a move that is sure to divide fans both online and IRL. All up, 10 of the 27-man squad come from the US league—including Ricardo Pepi from FC Dallas who made an enormous impact last international window.
GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC)
Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)
DEFENDERS: George Bello (Atlanta United), John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray)
MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Tim Weah (Lille), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)
FIXTURES:
Thurs Oct. 7 vs Jamaica 7.45 pm ET, Austin TX
Sun Oct. 10 vs Panama 6 pm ET, Panama City
Weds. Oct 13 vs Costa Rica 7 pm ET, ColumbusFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind