Tyler Adams £20m Chelsea Move Off, Despite Completed Medical

Tyler Adams is the main character of the latest chapter in the book of Chelsea FC summer transfer window craziness. In 2013, William underwent his medical with Tottenham Hotspur, but then infamously moved to Chelsea.

In 2017, Ross Barkley completed his Chelsea medical, as well as other tests, but then changed his mind about the move, and instead stayed put at Everton. Now, in regards to Adams:

Tyler Adams deal, currently OFF after Chelsea decision to bid again for Moisés Caicedo — as @skysports_sheth called earlier ???? #CFC Chelsea are prepared to leave talks for Adams despite medical tests already done. Documents were not signed yet. Full focus on Caicedo. pic.twitter.com/0DdPnv2eUR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

Season Opener FYIs

Liverpool FC at Chelsea

Kickoff: Sunday, Aug 13, 4:30 pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Liverpool Chelsea

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool Chelsea

So for now, Tyler Adams to Chelsea is off. We’ll see what happens with Brighton midfield maestro Moises Caicedo. He wants Chelsea, but as of now, Liverpool have offered more money. (We covered all of that here)

If Chelsea do miss out on Caicedo, then perhaps they will come back in on Adams?

Despite the knee injury that ended his season early last term, he would be a great fallback option.

One of the prominent leaders, both on and off the pitch with the USMNT, Tyler Adams needs a new home for this upcoming season.

Due to the relegation component, his release clause can be triggered for just £20 million, as Chelsea just did. Some other club, in need of midfield help (West Ham maybe?) would be wise to scoop him up because that is a bargain basement price.

He definitely shouldn’t be plying his trade in the second tier this upcoming season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories