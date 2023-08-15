The Sports Bank

Tyler Adams Heading to Bournemouth After Chelsea Move Collapses

Bad things happen to all of us in life, but those instances of adversity are made so much worse when we had highly optimistic expectations. Last week, Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams completed his medical for his new club, Chelsea FC, and he was preparing to sign the newly drafted contract.

Then Chelsea changed their mind, pulled their interest in the United States Men’s National Team Captain, and decided to use that money earmarked for the USA star on other midfielder acquisitions: Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Man that really had to suck for him! Chelsea also withdrew from the deal due to concerns about how long it might take for Tyler Adams to heal up from his hamstring injury, a problem that forced him out for much of last season. But hey, at least he’ll still get to stay up in the top flight next season (in spite of Leeds getting relegated), as another Premier League club have come calling.

Bournemouth are set to trigger his £20 million release clause, just like Chelsea did.

If that release clause seems low, it’s because of the option provided in the contract should relegation occur, as it did. Adams was not present at training today for Leeds, as it assumed, he’s at Bournemouth working on finalizing his move.

He is believed to already have agreed personal terms.

And with this, we will have “Leeds United States of America” no more.

