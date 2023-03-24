Former Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel to Take Bayern Munich Job

You knew that when Thomas Tuchel got his next gig, it was going to be a big one. Indeed it is giant, as the German is going back to his native land to manage the top tier club in all of Deutschland- Bayern Munich. According to various reports, current Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann will officially get the axe today, with Tuchel lined up to step in immediately.

Tuchel has been out of work since Sept. 7, when Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly sacked him, and very quickly replaced him with Graham Potter.

? Thomas Tuchel will receive contracts in the next hours to sign as new Bayern coach — contract will be valid until June 2025, two year & half deal as expected. #FCBayern First training session, on Monday. Tuchel didn’t hesitate — he was leading candidate and wanted the job. pic.twitter.com/HrtflC6y8F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2023

This situation is moving very rapidly as well, with the Bavarian giants, and Tuchel himself, wasting no time on making moves here during the international break. Tuchel will now achieve a very rare status- someone who has managed the team on both sides of the Der Klassiker rivalry.

Borussia Dortmund, along with Paris Saint-Germain, Mainz and Augsburg II are the teams that he has coached previously.

The Bavarian giants got the best new head coach possible, as the Tuchel CV is quite an impressive one.

Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2020-21, but the change in ownership of the club didn’t gel with him at all.

Julian Nagelsmann has arrived at Bayern HQ to receive official communication: he is gonna be sacked. ?? #FCBayern Nagelsmann’s gonna be on the club’s payroll until 2026 — or until he finds new club. ? @linner_nicolas pic.twitter.com/MxlRVzjjNl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2023

Tuchel clashed with his bosses, who were likely looking to get their own manager in their anyways, over player recruitment, and the team started very slowly in 2022-23. While bringing Potter in has indeed made things worse, Tuchel’s Chelsea was going nowhere this season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

