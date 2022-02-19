Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea out of Premier League Title Race

Thomas Tuchel led his Chelsea FC side to their first piece of silverware (Club World Cup) last weekend, and next weekend they will face Liverpool for the opportunity to claim a second (EFL Cup). The Blues are also beginning their Champions League knockout round campaign next week, so the chance remains for the west London club to retain their European title.
However, Tuchel admits the Premier League is one trophy his side won’t be getting their hands on this season.
Chelsea FC at Crystal Palace FYIs
Kick: Sat Feb 19, 3pm, Selhurst Park
PL Form Guide: Chelsea WDLDD Crystal Palace DDLDL
PL Position: Chelsea 3rd, 47pts Crystal Palace 13th, 26pts
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 58%, Draw 24%, Crystal Palace win 18%
Series History: Chelsea wins 32, Draws 15, Crystal Palace wins 12
“Everything is quite hard and that is the challenge,” he said at a press conference today.
“Sixteen points sounds too much, it’s too much to where we want to be and what we demand of ourselves.
“We should not get confused in thinking about winning the Premier League. We have to realise we are in the race for the top four right now which is a huge thing in the Premier League in general.”
The battle for the top four continues tomorrow, when Chelsea travel to Crystal Palace for a London derby.
“We will not start judging competitions now,” the German added.
“The most important thing is tomorrow against Crystal Palace and after that we switch because are in a lot of competitions which is a good sign, we should not lose faith now.”
