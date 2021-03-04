Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Will Contend for League Title Next Season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel maintains that his team will contend for the Premier League title next season. He’s also aware of how it’s near impossible for his Blues to bridge the gap on Manchester City this season. Having won 21 in a row, across all competitions, and counting, City are now 14 points ahead of Manchester United with 11 matches to play.
The title race is done and dusted, with Chelsea sitting 19 points behind City. They’ll take on the reigning champions, Liverpool, who are one spot behind them in the table, tomorrow night.
Chelsea at Liverpool FC FYIs
Kickoff: Thur Mar 4, 8:15 GMT, Anfield
Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC
Odds: Chelsea +210 Liverpool FC +260
PL Position, Form Guide: Chelsea 5th, 44 pts, DDWWW Liverpool FC 6th, 43 pts WLLLL
The specific deficit was put to Tuchel and he was asked if it was realistic for his side to traverse the gap next term.
“If you read these numbers out loud,” he answered.
“It seems not [realistic] but we should also not limit ourselves, we should at least try and not prepare for excuses. It’s a small line between arguments that I can see and realistic arguments that are simply there. The amount of points shows how big the gap was and still is.
“Sometimes, it’s good to look at the reality and have the ambition to close [the gap] as fast as possible. The point is, will we close the gap to Man City this season? No we will not, this is impossible.
“But from next season, all of us start with zero points and City were in trouble this season and nobody took advantage of it. It’s proven in sports that you can improve fast and grow with a certain momentum if you catch that momentum.
“We absolutely want to make it possible. It’s a small line between looking at reality and admitting reality, admitting that it’s a long way to go and still not allowing it to become an excuse.
“Now, we are challenging for the top four which was a big, big task when we stepped in and from next year, we will challenge for all titles and all competitions for sure.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind