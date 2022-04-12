Tuchel Says it’s Almost Impossible for Chelsea to Beat Real Madrid

To dream the impossible dream- that is what Chelsea are doing tonight when they try to overturn a two-goal deficit, on the road, at the Kings of Europe, Real Madrid. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel says it’s going to be almost impossible for his side to achieve victory in Madrid tonight, by a scoreline strong enough to win the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.
Maybe he’s engaging in reverse psychology? After the first leg, which went disastrously for them, the Blues gaffer expressed his belief that the tie is over.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs
When is it? Tuesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWLLW) Real Madrid (WWLWW)
What are the 90 Minute Result Probabilities? Chelsea 32%, Real Madrid 40%, Draw 28%
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Tuchel said publicly that his team would get destroyed at Southampton on the weekend, in league play, should they perform at the St. Mary’s in the same manner they did last mid-week. Chelsea responded with a resounding 6-0 win.
“It is one of the biggest challenges to perform away at the Bernabeu,” the German said of Tuesday’s fixture.
“It is even more difficult if you have to earn a certain result, if you need to win with a minimum of two goals or better or maybe a three-goal difference, that makes it almost impossible and very, very difficult but still it is worth trying.
“It is a stage where you can overperform. We need to overperform. It is not easy but at the same time it is a big experience to learn from and maybe experience to take and overperform.
Chelsea are still the current European champions, but they’ll likely be eliminated tonight. In order to avoid that, they’ll have to overcome long odds and beat the club that’s won the competition more than any other.
“It’s always allowed to dream and it is sometimes important to imagine things and to dream about it but it will not shift the focus from the fact that we need to deliver and we need to be ready tomorrow,” Tuchel continued.
“We will support our team and we will try hard, it’s worth trying in sports and it’s a game and it’s a beauty of the game that everything is possible always.
“So we will arrive and try everything because it’s worth trying and from there we see and hopefully we have we have a match where belief grows within the match by our actions.
“And hopefully we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream but realistically, we have to invest a lot and be at our very top level.”Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind