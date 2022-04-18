Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Romelu Lukaku Isn’t Playing

Romelu Lukaku has now flopped in both his stints at Chelsea. Arriving from Inter Milan for a club record fee £97.5million in the summer, the big Belgian has scored only 12 times this season in total, with only five of those goals coming in the Premier League.
He only came on for a cameo today, in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals. His brief and unproductive appearance included missing this sitter, which robbed teammate Timo Werner of an assist.
Lmao how has Lukaku missed that #CHEPAL pic.twitter.com/anBCtJ4HoT
— . (@Lfc__HR) April 17, 2022
Romelu Lukaku showing off his passing with a brilliant one-two with the post. pic.twitter.com/4GUXPGI43L
— Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 17, 2022
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel explained why Lukaku hasn’t been playing, and he didn’t hold back in his assessment.
“He’s not fit enough to play 90 minutes, not fit enough for the intensity of our game, it’s as easy as that,” Tuchel told ITV Sport. “He had an injury, he missed minutes, so his match fitness isn’t there, otherwise there’s a big chance he’d be playing today.”
Tuchel also explained what Lukaku can do to try and get out of his scoring drought. The German articulated what it would take for Big Rom to find fine form again: “Romelu Lukaku needs to take chances. It is exactly what he needs to do”.
“Wait, be patient, work hard and put the team first, be ready to help the team, because as a striker you can help within seconds”.
Lukaku has been consistently linked with a move away from the club this summer, and one has to wonder if he has a future with the club at all beyond this season. Yes, just one year after he came back. It’s been that kind of year.
Chelsea, who have now advanced to the FA Cup final, where they’ll meet Liverpool, return to league play on Wednesday against London rival Arsenal.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind