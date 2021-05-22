Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel: “everybody loves Harry Kane”

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane openly admitted that he could move on this summer, and his candid discussion of his future has re-ignited transfer talk. Kane has already been linked with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Regarding the third team we just listed, ESPN reports that they’re prepared to offer cash plus Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the west London club is concerned that Spurs won’t do business with them. In his media availability ahead of Championship Sunday, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about his club’s potential interest in Kane.
As expected, he refused to be drawn into a discussion about whether or not his club was openly pursuing the face of English football.
“Good one, good one,” he responded while laughing.
“If you find any coach around the world who would not like to have a Harry Kane in his team, call me again. I would like to speak with the guy and hear about his ideas of scoring and attacking. Of course everybody loves Harry Kane but let’s be very, very clear.
“He is a player for Tottenham. He has a long-term contract and we will not get involved in any press conference with any disrespectful comments about that.”
Spurs are reportedly hoping to get about £150 million this summer for their most notable player. He’s 27, in the heart of his prime, and with three more years remaining on his current deal, the transfer fee will indeed be astronomical.
However, his price may not be as high as it truly could be, as the coronavirus pandemic may keep spending somewhat in check this summer.
