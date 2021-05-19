Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Updates on N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz

Chelsea exacted some revenge on Leicester City tonight, winning 2-1 in the Premier League, just three days after losing to the Foxes in the FA Cup final. Forward Kai Havertz was left out of the squad entirely due to fitness concerns, and midfielder N’Golo Kante had to be subbed off in the 32′ due to injury.
The specifics of the issue were not stated, but the Frenchman has recently overcome hamstring problems. He was replaced Mateo Kovacic, who himself had just missed a
After the game his manager Thomas Tuchel provided an injury update on Kante and Havertz. He was asked if they would be available for the final two games of the season, Championship Sunday and the UEFA Champions League final..
“I don’t know yet,” the Geman responded.
“We will check them tomorrow. I have a good feeling with NG (Kante) he said he felt something but didn’t want to risk a muscle injury so I hope for Sunday. With Kai it is the same.”
Chelsea’s win over the Foxes today put them one step closer to clinching a UCL berth for next season, but they’re obviously going to need their A-team available to close the deal, not to mention for the big trophy game in 10 days time.
And that means Kante, who this season is back in the same form that once saw him claim a PFA Player of the Year award. He’s been outstanding, when healthy, for most of the campaign and the Blues will need him to be at peak level if they are going to upset the juggernaut that is Manchester City in Porto.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind