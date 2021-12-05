Thomas Tuchel Gives Injury Updates on Kai Havertz, Marcos Alonso

Chelsea FC entered yesterday’s shock loss to West Ham United with plenty of injury concerns, and after the surprising 3-2 result at the London Stadium, they added a couple more. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel spoke about the fresh injury concerns to forward Kai Havertz and wing back Marcos Alonso.
Both are now strong doubts for the UEFA Champions League group stage finale at Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday. Tuchel told the media:
“Kai has huge pain, Marcos Alonso has back pain, so that is another two substitutes due to injury. We have to deal with it.”
Additionally, the reigning European champions continue to be without the services of midfield maestro N’Golo Kante and his position group mate Mateo Kovacic. Adding to the fitness issues in the midfield, Tuchel added that Jorginho has been playing through pain.
“I have no idea when he (Kante) will be back,” Tuchel continued.
“We are also missing Mateo Kovacic and Jorgi is playing with hip pain for many matchdays and you can see it.”
The London derby loss dropped the Blues from the top of the table to third place. They are now two points behind league leading Manchester City and one behind second place Liverpool. Chelsea’s next league fixture is on Saturday against Leeds United.
