Thomas Tuchel Wants Chelsea to Add 3 More Players By Deadline Day

Chelsea FC head coach Thomas Tuchel, who definitely has a lot on his plate right now with the FA set to discipline him, finding new excuses not to play Christian Pulisic, and the Antonio Conte beef, is still rightly concerned about his team’s summer transfer window.

With only 15 days left until deadline day, the German hopes to strengthen his squad with three more signings. That’s an ambitious plan, because times-a-wasting.

In the words of Men at Work, ‘who can it be now? (saxophone riff) in regards to those three new players?

According to multiple outlets, they had a £40 million bid for Anthony Gordon rejected by Everton, despite the player himself reportedly wanting to move.

Frank Lampard’s club wants to keep him, and they’ll fight to do so, but the Mirror reports that Chelsea are already set to go 45m on him.

Speaking of players that Chelsea want but the potential selling club hope to keep- there are continuing talks with Leicester City for defender Wesley Fofana.

If he does leave the King Power, it will almost certainly be for a surprisingly high fee, as Brendan Rodgers wants to hang on to him.

Then you have FC Barcelona, and who knows what they’re doing, financially, with their player roster, but they could do business with Chelsea here before the transfer window shuts.

That could come in the form of forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and/or midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

That’s if the Dutchman decides he wants to leave Catalonia, but Chelsea has the inside track on United if he does. You might have read o

Thus far, Tuchel and new owner Todd Boehly have had a pretty busy summer.

Stamford Bridge has signed:

defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton, winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, center back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, goalkeeper Gaga Slonina from Chicago Fire (who joins at the end of the calendar year) and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

That’s quite a haul, five new and if they get three more, it takes us up to eight.

