Given the coinciding timing of the kickoffs, the juxtaposition could not have been more clear. Thomas Tuchel, sacked by Chelsea on Sept. 7, led his new team, Bayern Munich, to a 4-1 blowout victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile Chelsea fell, at home, to Aston Villa 2-0. The two matches kicked off at the same time on Saturday, which naturally invited a reflection in the fateful decision made by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly this fall.

Thomas Tuchel on being fired by Chelsea: ‘It was a shock. The meeting only lasted 2-5 minutes at eight in the morning. We all thought we were on the right track and had more time to build something’ ? pic.twitter.com/nDcg0tvxDt — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 31, 2023

13’— Bayern 1-0 Dortmund

18’— Bayern 2-0 Dortmund

23’— Bayern 3-0 Dortmund Thomas Tuchel’s era is off to a great start.#FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/YnYYoHgPBY — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) April 1, 2023

When Chelsea left the pitch at halftime today, they were down 1-0 to Villa, in the battle to stay on the first page of the standings. The home team heard the boos rain down, and honestly, booing has been the sound track to their season.

Although there is another song we often hear in 2022-23- chants about Graham Potter getting sacked.

The old “sacked in the morning” chant, modeled after the classic standard “Guantanamara,” was heard from both the home and away fans in the stands at the Bridge today.

One done has to wonder how much more time Potter will be given. Meanwhile Tuchel now has the keys to one of the biggest, best and most resourceful clubs in the entire world. You can guess how this is going to go. Today’s Der Klassiker triumph may been an indication.

Imagine the fallout if Chelsea can’t even make tenth place, while Tuchel wins another major trophy; or trophies.

And you got to feel for Tuchel, he has been open about how much it hurt when the southwest London club let him go.

