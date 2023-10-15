The Sports Bank

Trevoh Chalobah Set for Chelsea Exit this January

Chelsea FC, on account of their very free-spending, ultra-aggressive recent transfer windows, have a very bloated squad right now. it’s a numbers game to get into the team, certainly so on a regular basis, and Trevoh Chalobah is one of the players who seems to consistently be losing that game.

The 6-4 defensive midfielder and central defender has not made an appearance yet this season with the Blues, after featuring 25 times last season. Thus, he’s looking to exit Stamford Bridge this January.

As you can see in the tweet above from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chalobah is looking for another destination where he could get regular first team football. While we don’t know for certain where that might be, Bayern Munich is probably at the top of the list. According to a report in Sky Sports, Bayern Munich were in talks to sign the Freetown, Sierra Leonne native on a £50m deal this past summer, but no agreement was reached.

For Trevoh Chalobah, it would definitely be best if he moved on as it’s clear that the new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, simply doesn’t rate him. He got a lot more tick under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

