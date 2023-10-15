Trevoh Chalobah Set for Chelsea Exit this January

Chelsea FC, on account of their very free-spending, ultra-aggressive recent transfer windows, have a very bloated squad right now. it’s a numbers game to get into the team, certainly so on a regular basis, and Trevoh Chalobah is one of the players who seems to consistently be losing that game.

The 6-4 defensive midfielder and central defender has not made an appearance yet this season with the Blues, after featuring 25 times last season. Thus, he’s looking to exit Stamford Bridge this January.

? Both Chelsea and Trevoh Chalobah expect to part ways in January as hope for English CB is to find more space and play on regular basis in 2024. Discussions will follow after Bayern deal collapsed in August — interest remains but race is open to other clubs too. pic.twitter.com/dUEzUhHuwm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 15, 2023

As you can see in the tweet above from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chalobah is looking for another destination where he could get regular first team football. While we don’t know for certain where that might be, Bayern Munich is probably at the top of the list. According to a report in Sky Sports, Bayern Munich were in talks to sign the Freetown, Sierra Leonne native on a £50m deal this past summer, but no agreement was reached.

For Trevoh Chalobah, it would definitely be best if he moved on as it’s clear that the new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, simply doesn’t rate him. He got a lot more tick under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

