Transfer Talk: USA Fullback Sergiño Dest on Chelsea FC Radar

The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
There is no shortage of rumors when it comes to the transfer market. Follow this series throughout the summer as I look at the likelihood of some of the transfer rumors doing the rounds and whether I think they will work out.
Sergiño Dest
Versatile Barcelona and USMNT player Sergiño Dest has caught the eye of Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel. Dest predominantly played as a right back during his career but has shown tremendous versatility this season. Often playing further up the pitch or on the opposite flank in defense. These defensive qualities have attracted him to the staff at Stamford Bridge.
The Chelsea defense could be completely different when the new season kicks off. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both off to Spain.
César Azpilicueta seemingly can’t make it through a transfer window without being linked elsewhere and Marcos Alonso is being pursued by the Catalan club themselves.
That would leave Tuchel with just Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, and Ben Chilwell as recognized senior defensive options. It is rumored the German gaffer wants a brand new defense. Jules Kounde of Sevilla is also a target, alongside Dest.
Barcelona’s pursuit of a couple of Chelsea defenders could actually end up helping Tuchel’s men secure the signature of the talented Dest. With the Blaugrana’s financial situation, they would have to sell before they can buy. And apparently, the chiefs at Camp Nou will part with the 21-year-old American.
They believe that given his age and ability, he can fetch top dollar in the transfer market. A player-plus cash deal could benefit both parties.
Sergiño Dest had a frustrating year in Spain. He would start the season as a first-team regular before injuries and COVID saw him miss most of November, December, and January. That timing saw him miss the beginning of Xavi’s reign as Barca’s head coach.
He would return to the starting XI toward the end of January before more injuries ruled him out. Dest would end up starting just 17 matches in La Liga this season.
MY TWO CENTS – LIKELIHOOD 50%
I will not rule this one out. I think it makes perfect sense for both sides. Chelsea and their new American owners can make a signing that would make the news in Todd Boehly’s home country. For Barcelona, they can raise some revenue for the spending spree it is reported they are keen on (surprise, surprise).
After a frustrating year with injury, a fresh start could be just what the youngster needs. Especially with a World Cup in the middle of next season.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
