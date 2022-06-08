Jules Kounde is the Top Chelsea FC Transfer Target This Summer

The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up. From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be on the lookout for a player that can improve their squad.
Jules Kounde
Chelsea FC has had a tumultuous 2022. They lost two consecutive cup finals on penalties, had to deal with the Roman Abramovich ownership issue and lost two of their best center backs on free transfers. The club can’t do anything about the first two problems in the short-term. The center back issue, however, can be figured out almost immediately.
Last week I spoke about how I thought Matthijs De Ligt would be the perfect signing for Chelsea as they look to rebuild their defense. I stand by that. The fact of the matter is De Ligt cant play all the center back roles. So they need more than one purchase this window.
That’s where Sevillas Jules Kounde comes in.
Jules Kounde and Matthijs De Ligt could be the best defensive partnership in the EPL for the next decade.
Kounde and Chelsea have been linked for quite some time. There was talk that he almost became a Chelsea player in last summer’s transfer window, only for the deal to fall apart right at the end. The opportunity to sign the Frenchman seemed lost again when Aston Villa swooped for his center back partner Diego Carlos.
There seems to have been a change of heart from the Andalusian club. Reports emanating out of Spain suggest that the club is ready to say goodbye to the Les Bleus international, and expect him to leave by the end of the month.
Jules Kounde was sensational last season for Sevilla as they qualified for the Champions League. They also had the best defense in the league, conceding just 30 goals.
The Frenchman is a star in the making and will take the Premier League by storm if Chelsea can finally secure his signature.
MY TWO CENTS – LIKELIHOOD 90%
I like the chances of this deal happening. Jules Kounde is a world class defender, and I think his signature could help take Chelsea to the next level. By all accounts Sevilla have resigned themselves to the fact that he is leaving and I can’t imagine anyone else swooping in to steal him away from the Blues.
That would be a rough look for Todd Boehly and the new ownership. My money is on Kounde becoming a Blue by the start of the next Premier League season.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
