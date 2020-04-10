All Transfer Rumor Chelsea FC Starting XI

It’s going to be awhile before we have a match to make a starting XI prediction for again, but at least we have plenty of transfer talk. There have been reports circulating that a June restart for the Premier League could be in the works, provided the most optimistic models relating to the coronavirus pandemic come to fruition.
Until then, we have transfer rumors, and they can get, I guess “tedious” is the word, very quickly. So we figured why not combine the elements of both and make a team of just players who are rumored to be going or leaving Chelsea.
Below the formation presentation, we’ll touch a bit more on each guy. Click the phrase near each footballer’s name where highlighted/hyperlinked for more on the transfer narrative.
Chelsea FC All-Transfer Rumor Starting XI
Willian Haaland Sancho
Ziyech Gomes
Dembele Melamed
Kumbulla Magalhaes Rice
Donnarumma
We selected the much coveted Erling Haaland from BVB as the centre forward, instead of using a single a striker. Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson is rumored to be coming, while Olivier Giroud could be leaving.
Out of contract winger Willian would have no shortage of potential new suitors, with Tottenham and Arsenal both thought to be keen. Speaking of players with no shortage of potential new suitors, Chelsea, along with several others, are in for Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.
Supporting the front three are two attacking midfielders, Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech, who has already reached agreement on making the move to Stamford Bridge. Although his move is now delayed due to these unprecedented times that we live in. The FIFA statement is available at this link.
Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes has not locked down a new contract, and if stalemate persists, then Chelsea could act on it.
Behind them are two holding/defensive midfielders in Mousa Demebele (Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F) and Nico Melamed (RCD Espanyol B).
We had an excess of midfielders, and a shortage of defenders, but we went with three guys who can play in central defense and have been linked with a move to southwestern London in West Ham’s Declan Rice, Hellas Verona’s Marash Kumbulla and Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes.
And with Kepa Arrizabalaga out of favor, a new goalkeeper must be found. AC Milan’s Gigi Donnarumma has been heavily linked, likewise for Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, where the contract extension process is not progressing along at all.
