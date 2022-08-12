Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News, FYIs, Match Preview

This weekend will see the first of the elite London derbies as two top four sides from the capital clash. Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea hosts Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in what could be a huge fixture. Despite it taking place on just the second weekend of the season, this match could have huge ramifications regarding the final makeup of the top four.

Chelsea started their season in a match that was unforgettable to anyone except Chelsea fans. In a drab match, Chelsea got the three points defeating Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park. They entertained nobody. Tottenham started a season that promises so much with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton. It was just the start that both Spurs fans and staff would have wanted, as Spurs look to finally end their trophy drought this season.

Team News

Both sides have next to no injury worries heading into this match. Therefore, we have condensed the team news for both teams into the same article.

For Chelsea, their new signing Kalidou Koulibaly had a tough time dealing with the physicality and pace of the Premier League, coming down with cramps frequently last week. Thomas Tuchel confirmed it was just a fatigue issue, and the Senegalese is likely to appear again this week.

At Tottenham, long-term injury sufferer Oliver Skipp remains out with a foot injury. Antonio Conte spoke about the unlucky midfielder in the buildup to last week’s match: “At this moment [he] is not available, and also for two or three games.

“He had a fracture in his foot; for this reason, we need a bit of patience. He’s unlucky.”

Stueys Two Cents

Despite the severe lack of entertainment from the Blues last weekend, I think their first home game will be quite different. Tottenham should bring Chelsea out of their shells. The Conte vs Tuchel narrative will provide a fascinating tactical battle. This has the potential to be a match of the week contender. Don’t miss this one.

