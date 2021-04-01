Chelsea Forward Timo Werner Misses Sitter in Shocking Germany Loss

March 31, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

timo werner

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is suffering through a very rough first season at Chelsea FC, and that’s been well documented. If you want to find video footage of his 20/21 lowlights on social media, it won’t take long. Tonight’s miss though, for Germany in their shock defeat to North Macedonia, was next level embarrassing.

Take a look at this sitter that he totally botched and blundered. You’ll see why he was trending tonight on Twitter, and not for the reasons that he would be like to be.

Werner, who only has five goals in 28 league appearances this season was heavily criticized, sometimes rather badly, on the micro-blogging platform, and here are a couple examples.

Just stating facts here people…

Timo Werner isn’t the only high priced German player, signed by Chelsea in this past summer, who has flopped so far. Earlier this internatiional break, Kai Havertz opened up on the major struggles he’s had during his first season in the Premier League.

Havertz though has been producing for country lately, and that has to provide some hope for those who want to see him turn it around.

Tonight was Germany’s first home World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years. It was also manager Joachim Low’s last qualifying game in charge, as he’ll depart after this summer’s European Championship.

“This is bitterly disappointing,” Low said.

“We were not fresh enough, we made mistakes. When we played quickly we were dangerous but we did not find the tools to be really threatening.”

joachim low

“Overall, it was disappointing to lose like that at home.”

Chelsea resume their Premier League season on Saturday against West Bromwich Albion.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Chelsea, Football/Soccer

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish