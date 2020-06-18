It has been officially announced now- Timo Werner is moving to Chelsea FC. Stamford Bridge got the summer transfer window started in style today, by acquiring the RB Leipzig striker for a transfer fee that is believed to be somewhere in the region of €53 million (or £47.6m or $59m).
The 24-year-old German international, who can play both out wide and in a central forward role, was the primary transfer target of Liverpool FC this spring, and there are many competing theories as to why Werner didn’t instead make the move to Anfield.
Werner has been dominant this season in Germany, having scored 32 goals and registered 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.
“I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea; it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club,” reads a statement attributed to Timo Werner.
“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new teammates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”
His season in the Bundesliga ends in just nine days, but exactly when joins up in southwest London remains up in the air. That’s due to the rescheduling of European competition, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Added Marina Granovskaia: “We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven.”
“We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”
