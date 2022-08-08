Timo Werner Undergoing RB Leipzig Medical, Leaving Chelsea

According to, well, pretty much everybody now, Timo Werner will leave Chelsea and make his return to RB Leipzig. While Werner was a bit of a flop at Stamford Bridge, to some extent, he absolutely tore it up for the Bundesliga side from 2016-2020, where scored 90 times in 106 games.

The footage of him arriving in Leipzig tonight, with his medical and other formalities scheduled for tomorrow, is now making the rounds. The transfer deal for the 26-year-old striker could be formally announced by Wednesday.

Timo Werner in Germany tonight as he edges closer to completing a transfer from #Chelsea to RB Leipzig. [via @BILD_rbleipzig] pic.twitter.com/0Zp6l3kqz6 — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) August 8, 2022

The German joins Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea strikers headed out the exit door this summer. Raheem Sterling is the only forward that has come in, and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be on the move between now and deadline day too. Here are more of the details, in the tweet below:

Done deal ? Timo Werner joins RB Leipzig – confirmed. Clubs agreed on a permanent deal today. Chelsea receive a transfer fee of €30m – bonuses included. Guarantee fee is €20m. The 26yo striker gonna fly to Germany today. Medical check tomorrow. ??#CFC @SPORT1 pic.twitter.com/4GgZrWN9Xy — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) August 8, 2022

Werner, while prone to scoring droughts during his time at Chelsea, will always be remembered fondly for his leading role in helping the Blues win the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League title. The Blues were undefeated in the 17 games he featured; where he contributed 12 goal involvements (eight assists and four goals). Still he never lived up to the hype and price tag that came with his big money move in the summer of 2020.

Liverpool were strongly linked with Werner, but in the end, it was obviously Chelsea who beat them out and secured his signature.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

