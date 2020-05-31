Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Timo Werner, Philippe Coutinho

Global football is currently on pause for the most part, but the Premier League will restart again on June 17, with matches to be played behind closed doors. Project Restart appears to be a rousing success, as training has returned. Additionally, the UK government has now given the official all clear for sporting events to return.
Until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of news items to cover and analyze. So let’s take a spin through the Chelsea FC rumor mill in cyberspace.
RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner will likely be on the move with Liverpool thought to be the front-runner. It’s even been reported that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp video-conferenced with the German international. However, Anfield will have plenty of competition for his services and that includes Chelsea.
According to Bild, Werner’s compatriot Antonio Rudiger is trying to make the two men teammates for both club and country. The two footballers are close friends, having played together at Stuttgart. Werner has impressed this season, scoring 31 teams in 40 appearances across all competitions.
Sticking with a player currently active in the Bundesliga, Philippe Coutinho has been strongly linked with several clubs this spring. The FC Barcelona flop, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, has shown some of his old form again, but the Bavarian giants did not exercise their option to buy.
The Catalan club will have to find a new suitor, and Spanish outlet Sport says Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position right now. However, the Sunday Express claims that Chelsea are leading the way. Where he goes could have real consequence on where Willian ends up and vice versa.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Timo Werner, Philippe Coutinho The Sports […]