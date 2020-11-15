Chelsea Striker Timo Werner Bags Brace in Germany Victory

Chelsea striker Timo Werner made a big money move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea FC this summer, and although it took a bit at first, he’s really made a huge impact now.
Werner didn’t exactly hit the ground running, but, thanks to a brace in Germany’s 3-1 win over Ukraine, he now has seven goals in his last five games for club and country across all competitions.
It’s quite safe to say that the German is on a bit of a hot streak right now. And his heroics have helped out a Die Mannschaft side that are looking to rebuild after an embarrasingly disastrous first round exit in the 2018 World Cup.
The win on Saturday put them atop of Group A4, by one point over Spain (who they will face on Tuesday night), in UEFA Nations League competition.
Timo Werner with an incredible goal for Germany. pic.twitter.com/ZVY0ogUpvg
— ?? (@Arrizabalager) November 14, 2020
Timo Werner (seven goals in the last 17 days, 12 goals for club and country this season) will next suit up for his club team on Saturday, when they take on Newcastle United. Chelsea will enter the clash fifth in the table, but first in goals scored and third in assists.
They are also sixth in shots taken.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind