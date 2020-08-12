Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Tiemoue Bakayoko, Declan Rice

Chelsea have been real active this transfer window with two signings, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, already in the bag. There have been reports, for awhile now that Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz is next. However, with no further developments to report regarding the German scoring sensation, let’s take a look at two other transfer narratives.
The first involves one of the biggest busts in Chelsea transfer history, a signing that was such a flop it’s almost in the same category at Manchester United acquiring Alexis Sanchez.
AC Milan are interested in signing Bakayoko, who spent the 18/19 season with them on loan. The Frenchman went back to Monaco, the club he was with prior to joining Chelsea in the summer of 2017, on a loan deal this season.
However, his return back in the Principality didn’t work out, and now Chelsea are seeking another option to offload him. According to ESPN, they are willing to sell the 25-year-old, but they want to recoup most of the £40 million they shelled out to get him three years ago.
The second most expensive player in Chelsea history, Stamford Bridge is looking to get all the return they can for the Frenchman, as Havertz could cost into the £70ms or £80ms.
Elsewhere midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with Chelsea, but West Ham United dispute reports that Stamford Bridge have submitted a £50m bid for the English international.
According to Sky Sports, the Irons would laugh off such an amount/attempt, as the 21-year-old is not for sale. Rice’s current deal runs until 2024, with a club option to extend an additional year. Rice was released by Chelsea’s youth academy at age 14, having spent seven years in the system.
