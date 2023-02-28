Chelsea Lose Thiago Silva for Six Weeks Due to Knee Injury

For Chelsea FC, injuries have been one of the major leading story lines this season. Along with their slip in form, poor results and spending sprees on new players. The last thing the southwest London side needs right now is another seriously injured player, but alas, team captain Thiago Silva is now set to spend the next six weeks on the sidelines.

Silva, who suffered damage to the ligaments in his knee this past weekend, will be out until about mid-to-late April.

Via a Chelsea FC club statement released earlier today: “Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, Thiago Silva underwent further assessment and a scan on his return to the training centre on Monday.

“Scan results from those assessments have confirmed damage to Thiago’s knee ligaments and he will now work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation to return to action as soon as possible.”

The 38-year-old Brazilian central defender now joins a very lengthy list of Blues players who have spent a lot time in the treatment room this campaign. Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante are reportedly moving closer to a return, but both have been out for several weeks. Cesar Azpilicueta and Edouard Mendy remain sidelined long term.

Armando Broja is out injured for the season. Chelsea take on Leeds United in league action this weekend.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

