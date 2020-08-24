Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz

It appears that Chelsea FC are closing in on their second signing of the summer transfer window/third new player addition of 2020. Or perhaps 35-year-old center back Thiago Silva will be the third signing of the summer/fourth player add of ’20?
It all depends on whether or not the Ben Chillwell signing gets over the line first.Yes, Stamford Bridge is making moves right now, and the arrival of the Leicester City left back could be officially announced in the next couple of days.
As for Silva, his Paris Saint-Germain career is now over, following the loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final yesterday. His contract with PSG is now up and that means he can move on a free.
At his age, the Blues could be the final club of his playing career, and he’s already agreed to personal terms, per an ESPN report. The Bristol-based media outlet also says that Thiago Silva will speak with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard today in order to finalize the minor details of the deal, which will run for two years.
The Guardian also claims a Thiago Silva acquisition is happening, but that development gets buried in their headliner claim about the Kai Havertz transfer saga.
The Guardian says that Chelsea saw their “initial offer of €65m (£58.6m) plus €15m in add-ons rejected last week but negotiations over a price have since been positive. Chelsea are expected to pay an initial €80m plus €20m in add-ons for Havertz.”
Overall, the outlet says Chelsea will be pay an initial £72m, and that the grand total, with add-ons, could reach £90m. That means we’re talking about a new world record in terms of price paid for a German born player. We did an in-depth piece we did on the situation a few days ago.
The Kai Havertz to Chelsea narrative has really stalled out and flat-lined after the “agreement reached on personal terms” well over a month ago.
Thus it’s nice to finally see something happening on this front again. In acquiring Havertz, Chelsea would then have the most expensive German ever and the most expensive American ever (Christian Pulisic) in their front line.
They already signed one German footballer, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, earlier this transfer window. Chelsea added Hakim Ziyech for the upcoming season, back in the winter window.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind