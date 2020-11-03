Chelsea FC Team News vs Rennes (UCL): Pulisic, Kepa, Gilmour

Chelsea will host Rennes in their third UEFA Champions League group stage game tomorrow night, where they sit favorably in Group E. The Blues have taken four points from their first two UCL matches.
‘We are happy with where we are in the group after two games, but we can’t get complacent,’ said manager Frank Lampard. “We must stay on top of ourselves. The clean sheets have been great and we are adding goals and a threat in offensive positions. We always want to improve. We have seen some progression but it is a work in progress. We can’t come off.”
Chelsea FC vs Rennes UEFA Champions League Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Nov 4, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
Odds: Chelsea win – 4/11, Rennes win – 8/1, Draw – 4/1
In terms of the team news for this one, we’ll start with the hosts, and that begins with American attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic. He’s out with a hamstring injury and you can go here for more on that.
Meanwhile deeply demoted goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could return in time for this one, due to his having recovered from a shoulder problem, while Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour is now back training after more than three months on the sidelines, due to knee surgery.
Of course, a big storyline here is Chelsea No. 1 Edouard Mendy facing his former club. The goalkeeper made the switch just a couple months ago, very late in the summer transfer window.
For Rennes, Eduardo Camavinga, Daniele Rugani, Faitout Maouassa, Flavien Tait and M’Baye Niang are all out injured.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Rennes 0
Looking for the Blues to win the first ever meeting of these two clubs in UEFA competition.
