Chelsea FC Team News vs Morecambe (FA Cup): N’Golo Kante

Chelsea commence their FA Cup campaign, with a third round tie against Morecambe, a club currently residing in League Two, which is the fourth tier of the FA system. A victory here, which is pretty much certain, would extend an impressive streak: the Blues have reached every fourth round of this competition since 1999.

Last season they went to the final, where they fell to cross-town rival Arsenal. Let’s take a look at the team news for this one.

Chelsea vs Morecambe (FA Cup 3rd Round) FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Jan 10, 1:30pm Stamford Bridge

Series history: first meeting

Streaming: BBC website, iPlayer, ESPN+

Midfielder N’Golo Kante is out with a “minor hamstring injury” and he is also guaranteed to miss the next match as well, given the suspension he will be serving. Kante picked up his fifth booking of the season in the blowout loss to Manchester City, and that means he’s ineligible vs. Fulham.

The overall theme of the Chelsea team news here though is squad rotation. It is inevitable that manager Frank Lampard will rest his regulars and give his reserves major minutes in this one. That said, the Blues cannot take this match too lightly, as Morecambe are on a good run of form.

They have won four out of their last five games as they seek promotion to League 1.

Prediction: Chelsea 4, Morecambe 0

I mean, c’mon, their nickname is the Shrimps, literally. And they are certainly the minnows in this matchup, so don’t expect it to be close.

