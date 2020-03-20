The coronavirus pandemic has forced a near total shutdown of football worldwide, and the situation especially hits home for Chelsea FC as winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for COVID19. Meanwhile the club has also made the hotel at Stamford Bridge free as a place for those treating and battling the outbreak.
The pandemic has caused a completely lunatic response worldwide when it comes to toilet paper, so a common everyday bathroom item has now become an international punchline. With that in mind, the soccer Stay at Home Challenge was born and it consists of playing kick ups with a roll of toilet paper and then kicking it to the side.
The final step is to nominate someone else to take part in the challenge.
Toni Rudiger, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori have all taken part, meanwhile Christian Pulisic has been doing his own exercises in his back yard and seen his failure with a different trick/game take off online.
Maybe the best of the Blues at the Stay at Home Challenge is Tammy Abraham, watch him in action below:
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham just put a whole load of other footballers to shame with his #StayAtHomeChallenge ??
? Instagram: tammyabraham1 pic.twitter.com/P3rhnfe4zf
— Football Limited (@flimited2020) March 18, 2020
You can watch Reece James and Fikayo Tomori in action over at this link. Also, check out what Chelsea club legend John Terry has been doing to keep his mind occupied during lockdown at this link.
Stay home and stay safe everyone! Let’s all help to try and flatten the curve.
