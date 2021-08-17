Tammy Abraham Finalizes Chelsea Exit, Joins AS Roma

On Wednesday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel spoke openly about the uncertain future of Tammy Abraham leaving this summer, and now we know the English striker’s destination- AS Roma.
Just like manager Jose Mourinho, Abraham is a man who used to ply his trade with Chelsea, but now receives paychecks from Roma. He’s moved to the Eternal City on a €40 million deal that will rise to a club-record €45 million fee, should be reach the benchmarks stated in the incentive pay portion of his deal.
Abraham, who had been linked with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa and Arsenal this summer, signed a deal that will keep him at the Serie A outfit until June 2026.
After completing his Roma medical, Abraham return to London to finish out his post-Brexit paperwork. He’s now signed, sealed and delivered.
“You can sense when a club really wants you — and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” Abraham said.
“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.
“It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”
Tammy Abraham, 23, finished last season as Chelsea’s joint top scorer with 12 goals, but he still saw himself well out of favor once Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard. It was only a matter of time before he transferred out, to a place where he’ll get regular first team football.
The writing was on the wall once he was left out of the Champions League squad entirely, and once Romelu Lukaku was signed, to a club record transfer fee, it was just a question of when, not if.
Abraham can obviously be very effective and extremely productive, when given the proper chance.
Tammy Abraham, Jose Mourinho and the rest of AS Roma open the Serie A season on Sunday against Fiorentina.
