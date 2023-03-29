Chelsea Team News vs Aston Villa: James, Kante, Sterling, Mount

The team news situation continues to improve for Chelsea FC. N’Golo Kante, who has been out since injuring his hamstring against Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling late summer/early fall London derby, played with the U21s in a behind closed doors friendly this past weekend.

The Frenchman is now in contention to make the squad against Aston Villa on Saturday. Perhaps he will feature in a limited role.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa FYIs

Sat. Apr 1, Stamford Bridge, 5:30pm

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 58% Draw 24% Aston Villa 18%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Premier League Form: Chelsea DWWLL Aston Villa WDWWL

Premier League Standings: Chelsea 10th 38 pts Aston Villa 11th 38 pts

Blues Team News

Thiago Silva (out long term with a knee injury) and Mason Mount (a doubt for this match due to an abdominal issue) showed up to watch Kante on cheer him on from the stands. Mount even rocked a Kante jersey over his coat! Mount even fashioned it backward, so that spectators could see Kante’s name and number on the front.

More on all that here.

Meanwhile Raheem Sterling (hamstring), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), and Wesley Fofana (thigh) are all doubts for this match due to the assorted aforementioned injury issues.

Then you have the case of right back Reece James, who withdrew from the England squad this international break period, due to an “ongoing issue.”

That would be his minor hamstring injury, and you can read more about it at this link.

Finally, Armando Broja (serious knee injury) is done for the season

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories