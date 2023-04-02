Breaking News: Graham Potter sacked! Julian Nagelsmann the favorite to replace him

It’s a midweek battle of overpaid and underachieving mid-table sides when Chelsea hosts Liverpool on Tuesday night. It’s also a match-up of two teams that continue misleading observers into believing that they’ve turned the corner on the season.

Every time you think Liverpool or Chelsea have finally figured it out in 2022-23, and they’re gonna get it right the rest of the way…they fall back right back down to disappointing/inferior form.

Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick off: 12:30pm GMT, Tues Apr 4, 8pm Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 35% Draw 28% Liverpool 37%

PL Form Guide: Chelsea DWWL Liverpool FC LLWWD

PL Position: Chelsea 11th 38 pts Liverpool FC 8th 42 pts

Maybe they can both somehow lose this match?

While that is impossible, both looked so bad yesterday that making such a joke like that comes naturally.

Blues Team News

The heat on Graham Potter has been turned up again, as the boo birds sung their song very loudly yesterday. It didn’t help that Thomas Tuchel got off to a rip roaring start, at the same exact time, on Saturday. But that is in the immediate past now, so let’s instead look ahead to the immediate future.

Let’s recall what Potter said on Friday, ahead of the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa: “Raheem [ Sterling ] is coming back but will miss the game, more chance for Tuesday.

“Wesley [Fofana] is going to miss the game because his hamstring is still a little bit tight, there’s a chance for Tuesday with him.”

So there you have two more players off the injured list and into the matchday squads. The same cannot be said for Edouard Mendy (finger) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back) are moving closer towards a return, but this match will come too soon for them.

Meanwhile Armando Broja, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta remain out of commission as long-term injury absentees.

