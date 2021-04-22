Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Chelsea FC commence the post European Super League era (RIP April 18, 2021-April 21, 2021) with a trip across town to West Ham United on Saturday. It’s a huge London derby this weekend, as the two teams level on points for fourth place will face off at the home of Hammers.
The Blues are coming off a boring, goalless draw with Brighton that we barely even noticed and hardly talked about, because it was staged at the same time that Super League backlash was boiling over and the big six started reversing course on their ill-fated idea.
Chelsea FC at West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Sat April 24, 5:30pm, London Stadium
Team news for both sides: go here
West Ham United Starting XI Prediction: go here
Odds: Chelsea (-120), West Ham (+350), Draw (+260)
PL Position, Form Guide: Chelsea 4th, 55 pts DWLDW Brighton 5th, 55 pts LLWDL
In looking at what kind of team Thomas Tuchel might start here, we’re working off the concept off squad rotation, first and foremost. Kai Havertz, Marcos Alonso and Hakim Ziyech all started in midweek, so we predict they’ll begin on the bench here, with Ben Chilwell, Olivier Giroud and N’Golo Kante coming in.
Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who saw bench minutes in that clash, could be in contention for a first team spot here too. A very back in form Christian Pulisic should retain his starting spot, ditto for midfield maestro Mason Mount.
Chelsea FC (3-4-2-1) Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic; Giroud
Prediction: Chelsea 1, West Ham 0
Tuchelball achieves a gritty, defensive-oriented road win over a very injury riddled side.
