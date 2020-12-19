Chelsea host West Ham United on Monday night after back-to-back losses in the Premier League that led to manager Frank Lampard essentially calling out his team for complacency. In typical Lampard fashion, the comments were certainly not overt, but the message was clear.
He feels his team was coasting a bit in the defeats to Wolves and Everton, and it’s certainly ended the 17-game undeafeated streak, across all competitions with a thud. One thing Lampard and company have going for themselves right now is squad fitness.
Chelsea FC vs West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Dec 21, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London
team news for both sides: go to this link
Form Guide: Chelsea LLWDW West Ham United DWLWW
They have no one confirmed out, but two doubts in the attacking third (Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi) for this one. One player who is match fit, but still struggling mightily is Kai Havertz. The club’s record signing, and the most expensive German ever is not banging in the goals.
Although his case of COVID-19 was reportedly not too severe or extreme, he really hasn’t been the same player that we saw before he contracted the coronavirus. Maybe it’s a matter of just finding the right role and position on the pitch for him.
Don’t be surprised if/when he finally gets going, the Blues will start shooting up the table.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United
Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kanté, Mount; Pullisic, Giroud, Werner
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind