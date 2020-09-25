Chelsea FC Starting XI at West Bromwich Albion

September 25, 2020 By 1 Comment
west bromwich albion

Chelsea FC head to West Bromwich Albion tomorrow, where they’ll have a somewhat stronger side ready to take on a Baggies squad that’s reeling right now. Newly promoted West Brom sit dead last in the table after looking dismal in their first two matches of the 20/21 campaign.

While the Blues will still be missing a couple star players, they’ll have plenty enough to get past WBA. Now that we have updates from Frank Lampard, via his news conference, let’s take a look at who could feature in his first team selection.

Chelsea FC at West Bromwich Albion FYIs

Kickoff: 5:30 pm BST Saturday Sept 26, The Hawthorns

Team news for both sides: go here

Odds: West Brom win (+750), Chelsea win (-280), the draw (+400)

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at West Bromwich Albion: 

Caballero; James, Silva, Zouma, Alonso; Kovacic, Kante; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Abraham

Here below is what the formation should look like, with of course the changes made that we specified above: Caballero instead of Mendy, Alonso in place of Chilwell. Lampard ruled out the newly acquired shot-stopper earlier today while also maintaining a position that implies the new left back, picked up from Leicester City, isn’t ready for a full 90 just quite yet.

It’s a very strong team, and the Blues will look to build upon the strong showing they displayed in midweek against a much lower division side.

Prediction: Chelsea FC 3, West Bromwich Albion 1

Taking on a side that sits dead last in the table, with a 2-7 goal differential on the very young season, and Chelsea should cruise.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now

  1. Amaechi Gideon says
    September 25, 2020 at 10:44 AM

    Abraham should not future that match, it is calline cup he will future

