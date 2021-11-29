Coming off a result that they may come to rue later this season, Chelsea drew Manchester United 1-1 yesterday. The dropped two points could ultimately have adverse consequences on their title chances, but we’ll see.
Up next is a road clash at lower table Watford FC, and the prospects of a victory here are quite high, given how Chelsea have conceded just once on the road this season. With that in mind, let’s take a look at who Blues boss Thomas Tuchel could select for his first team in this one.
Chelsea at Watford FC FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Dec. 1, Vicarage Road, 7:30pm
Team news for both sides: go here
PL Position, Form Guide: Chelsea 1st, 30pts, DWDWW Watford 16th, 13 pts, LWLLW
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 72% Draw 18% Watford win 10%
This match might provide an opportunity for Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez to get rare first team assignments.
Also, the trio of stellar attacking players, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku all came off the bench against United.
Perhaps the trio will all get first team slots here.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Watford FC
Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic; Romelu Lukaku.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Watford FC 0
Look for Big Rom to get on the score sheet here, at least once, as Lukaku will lead the Blues to a road victory at a side that could find themselves in the relegation zone soon.
