Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea FC hosts Tottenham Hotspur in this weekend’s Premier League headliner fixture. It’s a rematch of the League Cup clash earlier this season, where Spurs emerged victorious on penalties. The match also saw a little spat between Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, and the manager of the team that sacked him twice- Frank Lampard.
So tension will be high in this one, as these two managers have a history of verbally clashing. Let’s take a look at how Lampard could set up his team.
Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30pm BST/11:30am EST, Sunday Nov 29, Stamford Bridge
Team News: Chelsea Tottenham
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Tottenham
TV: NBCSN
Odds: Chelsea (+106), Tottenham (+245), Draw (+245)
PL Form Guide: Chelsea WWWDD Tottenham WWWWD
Lamps’ lineup here should be straight up best and strongest available. This is a critical match, and with a team that is nearly fully fit now, there is absolutely no reason to hold back; at all. Chelsea have already booked passage through to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, so if they want to rest guys, they can do it in that competition.
Getting Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic back and available for selecton is huge, but only the former is ready for starter minutes at this point. We should or could see the latter in a limited role off the bench.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction 4-3-3 vs Tottenham Hotspur
Edouard Mendy; Ben Chilwell, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
Prediction Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1
The hosts will come into this match with an extra two days of rest, as they won their Champions League clash on Tuesday while Tottenham are in Europa League action later today. Hence we’re going with the home field and additional prep/recovery time advantage in this one.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
I love this lineup