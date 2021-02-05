Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

Chelsea are heavily favored to win at Sheffield United on Sunday, and it is a match where they really need to take all three points if they are to make a push for a top four. They’ve been upwardly mobile in the table now recently, but this weekend’s match will no cakewalk as the Blades have been in better form as of late too.

We haven’t seen the offensive breakout in a match under Tuchel yet- perhaps this will be the day?

Chelsea FC at Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: 7:15pm GMT  Sunday Feb 7, Bramall Lane

Team news for both sides: go here

TV (USA): NBC, Stream: NBCSports.com

Premier League Form Guide:  Chelsea FC  WWDLW    Sheffield United   WLWLW

Premier League Position: Chelsea FC  6th, 36pts    Sheffield United  20th, 11pts

Odds: Chelsea win -223, Draw +330,  Sheffield United

In looking at how that might happen, it will be interesting to see how Tuchel shapes out his final third and midfield. You can feel much more certain of how will get the nod in goal and at the back. In the middle of the park, and in attack though, it’s very crowded and competitive, and it’s not quite clear who is deserving of the first team nod, and even if so, will they get the call?

Could we be seeing a position switch for Christian Pulisic? Hakim Ziyech is fully fit, is it time for him to feature again? In a bigger role? Maybe some more answers will come into focus on Sunday.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Pulisic, Werner; Abraham

 

 

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Sheffield United 0

It appears that the Blues might be on the way to getting the “new manager bump,” as it appears Tuchel has lit the spark that they needed.

