Chelsea FC seem to be really hitting their stride right now, as they finally have everyone more or less fit. There was never a reason to worry about the attack, as they are getting goals, just like we knew they always would.
Defense and goalkeeping were concerns, but those worries seem to be alleviating themselves right now ahead of the weekend Premier League clash against Sheffield United. Manager Frank Lampard spoke of the improving back line:
“I’m pleased because it’s work, it’s the team, it’s players that are in there confident and fit. We’re working as a collective, with individuals within that performing really well at the back-end of the team and that’s good for us.”
“These stats are great but we cannot come off it at all and that’s why I’m pleased we saw it through at the end of the game.”
Chelsea FC vs Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday, Nov 7, Stamford Bridge
TV: NBC
Odds: Chelsea win (-275), Sheffield United win (+725) Draw is +400
Team news for both sides: go here
With that in mind, let’s take a look at who Lamps might go with when he sets his lineup this weekend.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction 4-3-3 vs Sheffield United
Edouard Mendy: Ben Chilwell, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner
Prediction: Chelsea FC 3, Sheffield United 0
This seems to be a match-up of two sides going in opposite directions, and thus making a prediction, at least on paper, seems obvious.
