Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

Chelsea’s final few games of the Premier League season includes a potentially tricky clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tomorrow. Chelsea will want to try and grasp all three points from this affair, as multiple teams are tussling with them for the coveted UEFA Champions League qualification spots.
Sheffield are also jostling for position that would enable them to have European football next season. The Blades are among the handful of teams still fighting for a Europa League berth.
In looking at how Blues boss Frank Lampard will fill out his team sheet on Saturday, he’s set to be without some of his major players in midfielder N’Golo Kante and central defender Antonio Rudiger, while Billy Gilmour looks likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
This means that Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho could make their way back into the team for the weekend clash.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are both available for selection for the game, and one of them is likely to receive a first team nod. Both have stepped up for Chelsea after injuries struck key midfield players ahead of them on the depth chart.
Predicted Starting Lineup for Chelsea (4-3-3) vs Sheffield United:
Kepa; James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic
There is likely to be a bit of a shakeup in the midfield, with a few players coming back into the first 11 after an absence from previous games.
Chelsea FC at Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: Thurs July 11 5:30 BST, Bramall Lane
Chelsea Team News: Go to this link
Odds: Chelsea win: 1.60, Draw: 3.80, Sheffield United win: 6.00
TV, Stream: NBC, NBCSports.com
Form Guide: Chelsea WWLWW Sheffield United WDWLL
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Sheffield United 1
