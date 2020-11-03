Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Rennes (Champions League)

Chelsea FC host Ligue 1 side Rennes tomorrow night in a UEFA Champions League group stage clash that will see the Blues coming in feeling pretty good right now.
That’s because a.) they’re coming off a 3-0 thrashing of Burnley FC in the Premier League on Saturday and b.) they’ve taken four points from two games in the group stages thus far, with easier matches coming up on the docket.
Chelsea FC vs Rennes UEFA Champions League Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Nov 4, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Odds: Chelsea win – 4/11, Rennes win – 8/1, Draw – 4/1
With that in mind, let’s take a look at how manager Frank Lampard could set them up on Wednesday night.
Some star players will miss out on this one, either due to injury (like Christian Pulisic) or being rested (Timo Werner, N’Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech).
So essentially there will be a bit of squad rotation here, but still a very strong squad.
We think Lamps will set up with a back four that is half first team regulars, half second choice players. Then we think there will be a three man midfield, with two defensive/holding men and one attacking/offensive-minded midfield man.
Then we foresee a three man front, with the youngster Tammy Abraham leading the line.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction 4-3-3 vs Rennes (Champions League)
Edouard Mendy: Ben Chilwell, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James; Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Kai Havertz; Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Rennes 0
Looking for the Blues to win the first ever meeting of these two clubs in UEFA competition.
